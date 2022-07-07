Delhi Police Tie Up With Designer Ritu Beri, Launch Merchandise

The merchandise designed by Ritu Beri also includes duffle bags, purses, wallets, and belts. (File)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and police chief Rakesh Asthana on Monday inaugurated 75 'Integrated Facilitation Booths' and announced the installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in the city, officials said.

The Lieutenant Governor also launched the newly designed "trendy merchandise" range of the Delhi Police designed by Ritu Beri which includes handbags, backpacks, duffle bags, purses, wallets, belts, caps, cufflinks, apparel, keychains and other fashion accessories.

The inauguration took place as the Delhi Police held its first Commissionerate Day ceremonial parade at the New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp Ground, with Mr Saxena taking the salute and inspecting the parade as chief guest, they said.

This also marks 75 years of services rendered by the Delhi Police, concurring with 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the officials said.

Applauding the sacrifices made by the family members of Delhi Police personnel, Mr Saxena said, "This force works not only for Delhi, but its services are spread all over the nation as the centre of power and economy is positioned here."

Commending the force for its role during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "Delhi Police has taken several revolutionary steps by integrating its working with technology for delivering better and faster services."

Mr Saxena said the Delhi Police has transformed itself with the passage of time, and community policing initiatives like YUVA, Sashakti and Prahari have proven to be game changers for the society.

He commended the efforts of the force in maintaining communal harmony and public order even in the most trying circumstances.

Delhi Police Commissioner Asthana highlighted that community policing projects like YUVA, Sashakti and Prahari will not only strengthen the police-public interface, but will also improve police's image as public servants.

Hailing the positioning of 75 Integrated Facilitation Booths, the police chief said these will provide doorstep services to citizens of Delhi and police personnel can also take a break there during tough duty hours.

The ANPR system under the 'Safe City Project' will play a major role in curbing crime in vulnerable areas and ensure a proactive preventive approach of Delhi Police, he added.

According to the officials, the L-G also presented medals to 32 police personnel and eight civilians under various categories, unveiled the flag of the Police Family Welfare Society (PFWS) and released the latest edition of Koshish - Ek Asha, a PFWS mouthpiece.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)