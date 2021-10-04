Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory Due To Protests Over UP Violence

Lakhimpur-Kheri Violence: The Delhi police said it has closed NH 24. (Representational)

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory today due to the ongoing protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

In the advisory, the Delhi police said it has closed the National Highways 24 and 9. The police requested commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan to take Vikas Marg route to reach Ghaziabad and for Noida, divert their vehicle to Delhi Noida Direct highway.

At least eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.

