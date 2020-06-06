Delhi Police Constable Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Death

The Delhi police constable was on medical leave since November 2019 (Representational)

A Delhi Police constable has tested positive for coronavirus after his death three days ago, official said on Saturday.

Constable Rahul, 30, had underlying health conditions and died on Wednesday at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, the police said.

He was on medical leave since November 2019 and was undergoing treatment for lung infection. "Almost 85 per cent of his lungs was not functioning," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

Rahul, a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was posted in Delhi's northeast district and lived with his family in the city's Mandoli area.

A senior police officer said the constable was being treated at a health facility in south Delhi and was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday after his condition deteriorated.

Around 500 personnel have been infected with the deadly virus and 200 have recovered, the Delhi Police said.

31-year-old constable, Amit Kumar, posted at the Bharat Nagar police station had died on May 6, while two assistant sub inspectors died last week.

Assistant sub inspectors Shesh Mani Pandey, 54, and Vikram, 52, died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Army Base Hospital in Delhi in the last week of May.

Shesh Mani Pandey was a former Army personnel and worked with the Finger Print Bureau (FPB) of the Crime Branch in Central Delhi's Kamla Market area while Vikram was posted at the Sultanpuri police station.