Delhi Police Arrest Man, Recover 59 Rolls Of Banned Chinese Manja

Delhi Police have arrested a 27-year-old man and recovered 59 rolls (charkhis) of banned Chinese manja from his possession during a raid in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the action was carried out by a team from Seelampur Police Station after receiving specific information about the illegal sale of Chinese manja near the E-1 Block jhuggis in New Seelampur.

Acting on the tip-off, Head Constable Ajit and Constable Vipin laid a trap and intercepted a suspect carrying a carton. Upon checking the carton, police recovered 59 charkhis of the banned Chinese manja.

The accused was identified as Mohd. Shakir, 27, a resident of New Seelampur. During questioning, he allegedly told police that he had procured the Chinese manja from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh for sale in the local area.

Police have registered an FIR (No. 252/26) under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the banned manja and identify others involved in its supply chain.

Chinese manja, made from synthetic fibres and often coated with metallic or glass powder, has been banned due to the serious risk it poses to pedestrians, motorists, birds and power infrastructure. Authorities have repeatedly launched drives against its sale and use, particularly ahead of the kite-flying season.