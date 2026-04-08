"God Saved Me": Biker Escapes Serious Injury As Chinese Manja Slices Through Helmet

A biker named Yash recently shared a video revealing deep, jagged cuts on his Axor helmet caused by Chinese manja, a glass-coated synthetic kite string. The string was sharp enough to slice into both the helmet's outer shell and its visor, an impact that Yash claimed would have been fatal or caused severe jaw injuries if he hadn't been wearing protective gear.

Taking to Instagram, Yash shared a video capturing the aftermath of a dangerous encounter with the sharp kite string while he was riding his motorcycle. In the clip, he is initially seen wearing a helmet before taking it off to reveal visible cuts caused by the manja. Explaining the incident, Yash said the situation could have turned fatal if he had not been wearing proper protective gear. He pointed to a damaged section of his helmet, showing how the string had sliced through it. He also highlighted a cut on the visor, attributing the damage to Chinese manja.

"If I hadn't been wearing a helmet, I wouldn't be alive right now. That's the biggest reason I keep telling people to wear one. Just look at this. Can you see it? Look closely. This kite string actually cut through my helmet," he said in the video.

Watch the video here:

Yash cautioned that the outcome could have been far worse if the string had struck his face instead of the helmet. He explained that it could have caused severe injuries to his jaw or even led to life-threatening consequences. Stressing the importance of safety, he urged people to invest in a good-quality helmet, noting that it can be the difference between life and death.

Several users expressed shock and concern over the hazards associated with Chinese manja. One user wrote, "Even after being banned in India, this Chinese manja is still available in the market. It's disappointing to see how some people prioritize entertainment over safety—using something so harmful without considering its consequences reflects a deeply irresponsible mindset."

Another commented, "Some rides remind us why we should never take off our helmets while riding. Glad you're safe." A third said, "No idea why are these dangerous stuffs trading in the market…value of life in India is absolutely zero."

A fourth added, "You were really lucky. That helmet literally saved your life."

Despite official bans in many Indian states, Chinese manja - a synthetic string coated with glass powder or metal - continues to be sold in markets. Its high tensile strength and razor-sharp coating make it nearly invisible and lethal to commuters, particularly motorcyclists.

To protect against the nearly invisible threat of Chinese manja, authorities and safety experts recommend the following: