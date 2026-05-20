From London To Lahore: British-Pakistani Biker Completes 36-Day Solo Motorcycle Journey, Scripts History

British-Pakistani biker Guliafshan Tariq has gone viral after completing a solo motorcycle journey from London to Lahore, a 36-day expedition spanning thousands of kilometres across multiple countries in Europe and Asia. Tariq, a Manchester-based software engineer originally from Sargodha, Pakistan, documented the entire journey online as part of what she calls the "Wheels for Freedom" expedition. The ride began in Manchester and moved south to London, where fellow riders and biking groups gathered to see her off on the international leg of the journey.

Her original route included France, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, Turkey, and onward into Pakistan. However, due to regional instability and logistical uncertainties, she altered parts of her path and took a ferry from Italy to Greece before continuing through Bulgaria and Türkiye.

Throughout the journey, Tariq shared visuals of long highways, mountain passes, ferry crossings, city traffic, and remote rural roads. Some clips showed her riding through rough weather and isolated terrain, while others highlighted interactions with locals and fellow motorcyclists across countries.

She later entered Pakistan via Sindh, where she faced a minor road incident but continued her ride through major cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal before concluding in Lahore.

During a recent interaction, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott joined Tariq for a motorcycle ride in Pakistan and shared a video celebrating her achievement. In the exchange, Marriott expressed surprise at the existence of a global women bikers' network, to which Tariq responded that such communities had been central to her journey.

"London to Lahore on a motorbike? Gul Tariq did it! Meet the trailblazing British-Pakistani motorcyclist who made history as the first woman to do the journey solo. Jane didn't want to get off the bike," the video was captioned on Instagram by British High Commissioner to Pakistan.

Watch the video here:

Tariq said one of the most memorable parts of the journey was the strong support network of women bikers across regions, who hosted her, offered logistical help, and assisted with cultural and practical challenges such as food availability. She also noted that she was surprised and moved by the reception in Pakistan, where crowds reportedly gathered along roadsides from Karachi to Lahore, welcoming her with flowers and rose petals. Around 80 women bikers also joined and supported segments of her route.

The biker further shared that she is working on a book focused on women bikers and intends to document their experiences globally. She said the idea for the journey was partly to promote women's empowerment and encourage independent travel, especially among women in Pakistan and the British-Pakistani community.

Despite challenges including heavy luggage, dietary restrictions, and unpredictable terrain, she described the journey as transformative. She also indicated plans to continue long-distance travel in the future, with ambitions of completing a global circumnavigation.

Her journey has drawn widespread attention on social media, with many users praising her determination and viewing the expedition as an inspiration for women in adventure motorcycling.