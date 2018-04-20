Guwahati To London: Father-Son Will Ride 17,000 Kms Across 16 Countries The Hyderabad-based businessman said the aim of the journey is to spread the message of "one world, one family".

Share EMAIL PRINT Hyderabad businessman GV Prasad, his son Rakshit and four others will start the journey from Guwahati New Delhi: Hyderabad resident GV Prasad and his son Rakshit will embark on an epic journey on their bikes next week. The journey will see the pair and four others ride their trusty bikes across 2 continents to promote universal brotherhood.



Six riders from India will assemble in Guwahati next week and ride along the historic silk route to reach their ultimate destination - London. Through the journey, which will take 55 days, the bikers will pass through 16 countries including Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan before reaching the UK.



In tune with their message of unity in diversity, the riders come from different parts of India - two from Hyderabad, two from Ahmedabad, one from Jaipur and one from Coimbatore.



"We are six riders from India including my son Rakshit and I. Both of us will start from Hyderabad on 24th April and meet the rest in Guwahati on 28 April. Together we will pass 16 countries and finally reach London after 55 days of travel, out of which 42 days will be for rest," GV Prasad told news agency ANI.



The Hyderabad-based businessman said the aim of the journey is to spread the message of "one world, one family". During the course of 55 days, the group will make several pit-stops in cities to interact with locals to promote their message of "vasudeva kutumbakam", which they proudly display on their bikes.



"Wherever we go, we will try to meet people, sit with the locals. Our riding kilometres per day is very low, about 300-400 kms which we'll cover in in 5-6 hours. In the time available, we will spend with the local people," he told ANI.







