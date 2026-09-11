Delhi Orders Strict Police Checks For School Bus Drivers, Support Staff

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) to ensure police verification of school staff, school bus and van drivers, attendants and sanitation workers.

The direction comes months after a school-safety drive in July found deficiencies in 774 of the 1,677 Delhi schools inspected, nearly 46 per cent.

The inspections found lapses in child-safety measures. In some schools, required child-welfare committees had not been formed, while parent representatives were missing from some committees.

The checks were carried out using a Student Safety Checklist based on guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, DCPCR and the POCSO Act.

Delhi's Child Begging Campaign

Gupta has also called for Delhi to be made free of child begging.

The DCPCR has been asked to involve NGOs, civil society organisations and resident welfare associations in the campaign.

Children found begging are to be connected with education, skill development and livelihood opportunities.

Children Leaving Care Homes

The Chief Minister has also asked the DCPCR to keep detailed records of children in after-care facilities, including their age, institution, duration of stay, education, qualifications and skills.

A CAG audit of Delhi's child-care institutions had earlier flagged gaps in education and vocational training.

Of the 542 children examined in the audit, 18 had received no education, while 219 had received only non-formal education. Just 11 had received vocational training.

Gupta has asked that children leaving care homes be linked with further education, skill training and employment.

She also suggested livelihood support through the Transport Department, including autos for interested girls and e-rickshaws for boys.

POCSO Awareness, Food Checks

The Chief Minister has directed the DCPCR to continue awareness programmes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

She has also called for inspections of midday meals in schools and nutritional food at anganwadi centres during National Nutrition Month. Shortcomings are to be reported immediately.

Interns may review facilities at anganwadi and Palna centres and the behaviour of anganwadi workers. Career guidance for students in government and municipal schools was also discussed.