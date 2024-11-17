Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot resigns from AAP, says party faces 'grave challenges'

In a massive setback to Aam Aadmi Party months ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, senior minister and long-term party leader Kailash Gahlot has resigned. Sources said he is likely to join the BJP. Mr Gahlot was in charge of key portfolios in the Delhi government, including Home, transport, IT and Women and Child Development.

In his resignation letter addressed to party convener Arvind Kejriwal, the 50-year-old leader has pointed to "grave challenges" AAP is facing from within. "Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled. Take for example the Yamuna, which we had promised to transform into a clean river, but never got around to doing it. Now the Yamuna River is perhaps even more polluted than ever before," he has said.

In an apparent swipe at Mr Kejriwal, he has referred to "many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the "Sheeshmahal" -- a term used by the BJP to referring to the Chief Minister's residence renovated during Mr Kejriwal's term. He has said such controversies "are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi".

Mr Gahlot said AAP has been "fighting for own political agenda" and this has "severely crippled our ability to even deliver basic services to the people of Delhi". "It is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends majority of its time fighting with the Centre," he has said.

"I had started my political journey with the commitment to serve the people of Delhi and I want to continue doing that. Which is why, I fed myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party. I wish you the best for your health and future," he has written before signing off.