Kailash Gahlot: 5 Facts About Delhi Minister Who Has Quit AAP

Kailash Gehlot today dealt a heavy blow to the Aam Aadmi Party after he resigned from the party, citing AAP's "grave challenges" and "awkward" controversies in a letter to his senior colleague Arvind Kejriwal.
Here are 5 facts about Kailash Gahlot:
Kailash Gahlot, who has been a long-term AAP leader, is a Cabinet minister in the Delhi government. He holds the Administrative Reforms, Transport, Home, Women and Child Development, and Information Technology portfolios.
He won his first election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in February 2015, from the Najafgarh constituency.
Born in 1974, Mr Gahlot hails from Mitraun village in Najafgarh, where his family has lived for over nine generations.
Mr Gahlot is also an advocate in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court with over 16 years of legal practice. He was elected as a Member Executive in the Bar Association of the High Court of Delhi from 2005 to 2007.
In 2018, Mr Gahlot had come under the scanner of the Income Tax (IT) Department, which had carried out searches at several premises linked to him in connection with an alleged tax evasion case.