Kailash Gahlot: 5 Facts About Delhi Minister Who Has Quit AAP

Kailash Gahlot, who has been a long-term AAP leader, is a Cabinet minister in the Delhi government. He holds the Administrative Reforms, Transport, Home, Women and Child Development, and Information Technology portfolios.

He won his first election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in February 2015, from the Najafgarh constituency.

Born in 1974, Mr Gahlot hails from Mitraun village in Najafgarh, where his family has lived for over nine generations.

Mr Gahlot is also an advocate in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court with over 16 years of legal practice. He was elected as a Member Executive in the Bar Association of the High Court of Delhi from 2005 to 2007.