AAP vs BJP Over 'Insensitive Remarks' On Guru Tegh Bahadur

The Delhi Assembly witnessed heated scenes on Tuesday as ruling BJP members accused Leader of Opposition Atishi of using "insensitive words" against Guru Tegh Bahadur, triggering loud protests, political sparring, and repeated disruptions in the House.

The flashpoint emerged during a discussion on the Delhi government's programme marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, observed in November last year. As BJP legislators spoke on the subject, AAP MLAs pushed for a discussion on Delhi's worsening pollution levels, leading to a sharp confrontation between the treasury benches and the opposition.

BJP Raises Objection, Seeks Apology

Delhi government ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra accused Atishi of making remarks that they claimed were inappropriate and hurt religious sentiments. BJP members demanded an immediate apology from the Leader of the Opposition, escalating the standoff inside the House.

However, it was not clear from the available audio what exactly Atishi said that triggered the uproar.

"At a time when we discuss Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's sacrifice, any disrespectful or improper word, regardless of intent, amounts to sin. Speaking such words alongside Guru Sahib's name is an act of dishonour and demands a public apology," Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also intervened, describing the matter as "sensitive".

"We will look into the video and then a censure motion can be brought tomorrow," he said, urging members to maintain order before briefly restoring proceedings.

Meanwhile, minister Ashish Sood accused the opposition of trivialising the discussion.

"During this very discussion, the Leader of the Opposition committed a very low-level act. He expressed his sentiments towards Guru Tegh Bahadur by making comments like, 'discuss pollution.' What kind of behaviour is this?" Sood said.

He added that the government had already announced that pollution would be discussed the following day.

"But the opposition became agitated upon hearing about the government's work in honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur," he said.

AAP Hits Back, Calls It 'Distraction'

The Aam Aadmi Party later issued a statement accusing the BJP government of deliberately derailing the Assembly to avoid a debate on pollution.

"Beyond pollution, they are willing to discuss everything," the party said.

AAP claimed that the BJP was fearful of scrutiny over air quality.

"The BJP knows that a serious debate on pollution will expose its failures before the entire country and the world. That is why it is eager to talk about a so-called 'Fansi Ghar' issue, but refuses to allow a discussion on pollution," the statement said, adding that pollution was not discussed even in Parliament.

The party also flagged the expulsion of AAP MLAs on the first day of the session.

"AAP MLAs were expelled without warning, not allowed to speak, and thrown out for three days the moment they entered the House. If this was pre-decided, there was no need to convene the Assembly at all. The BJP could have held a panchayat at home and released a podcast," the statement said.

