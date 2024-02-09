Delhi Metro Orders Inspections On Pink Line Day After Wall Collapse

Parapets at all elevated stations on the Pink Line will be inspected, DMRC said (Representational)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's managing director on Friday issued directions to inspect all parapets installed at all elevated stations on the Pink Line, officials said.

The development came a day after a portion of a wall of the elevated Gokulpuri Metro Station in northeast Delhi collapsed killing a person and injuring four others.

DMRC's managing director Vikas Kumar on Friday held a detailed review meeting about the Gokulpuri incident with the heads of the departments concerned.

"The MD issued directions that the parapets installed on the Pink Line of the DMRC at all the elevated stations should be inspected in detail to avoid such incidents,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

"In case, any corrective action is required at any station, the same should be carried out after making a detailed method statement depending upon the situation at the concerned sites," Mr Dayal said.

Any fixes required at the stations should cause minimum inconvenience to the passengers and the general public, he said, adding that all necessary safety precautions should be adequately taken.

An internal review has already been initiated by the DMRC. The MD also visited the Gokulpuri Metro Station last evening with other senior officials to personally take stock of the situation, he added.

The DMRC on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the 53-year-old man who died in the Gokulpuri incident. The department declared Rs 5 lakh compensation for the grievously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

Two DMRC officials, a manager and a junior engineer of the civil department, have been immediately suspended.

In a statement on Thursday, the DMRC said it is investigating the circumstances that led to the incident to take necessary remedial measures.

