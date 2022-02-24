Delhi Metro Launches Newly-Designed Website, App With Advanced Features

This mobile app and the website will give almost every possible information of the Metro.

For the greater convenience of passengers and enhanced user experience, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday launched its revamped official website and mobile application.

DMRC said its revamped official website and mobile application is the world's most feature-rich and advanced interactive digital platform on the metro railway.

The newly-designed official website and mobile application of DMRC were launched by DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh at Metro Bhawan in the presence of other senior officials.

The new website and mobile application are loaded with many features such as interactive route maps, advanced station search options, real-time first and last train time calculator, next and nearest station alert on the app etc. These new-age facilities have been designed after months of thorough research during which DMRC officials scanned through the websites and mobile applications of all major transport systems across the world.

Speaking to ANI, DMRC chief Mangu Singh said, "This mobile app and the website will give almost every possible information which a passenger is required to know whether it is the operations of the line, the level of services and interruption to the services or the facilities provided. All information in one place."

"A comparative study of the official websites of leading metro systems across the world revealed that Delhi Metro's website has more features for passenger convenience than any other similar website operational in other cities. As part of the research process, a dedicated team of officials also studied the feedback provided by the commuters from time to time and incorporated the necessary improvements. A specialized team of IT professionals has also been roped in to design and maintain the website," he said.

Mangu Singh also said that a lot of additional effort has been made to ensure that the website and mobile applications are safe and resistant against virus attacks. Intermittent audits are conducted from time to time to ensure the same.

While the earlier website was a combined one with both corporate and passenger information, this new website will be primarily passenger-centric, where a link available on the homepage will lead the user to a separate corporate section.

For the first time, DMRC has also integrated its website and the mobile application which will ensure faster updates and flow of information on both platforms. The website and the mobile application are completely dynamic and provide real-time information on the movement of trains, applicable fare, timings, etc, which is a vast improvement over the earlier website which was largely static in nature. Valuable information such as the phone numbers of metro stations as well as the nearest police stations have also been added for the benefit of the passengers.

According to DMRC, the main features of the new website and mobile application are Trip planner via Interactive Map, which provides Interactive Map feature on the website and mobile app to plan their journey quickly and efficiently. Passengers using the Interactive Map are able to view the complete route for their journey along with information of stations and interchanges on their selected route.

The passengers are also shown the time of the next available train along with total journey time to their destination along with the fare and number of stations in the selected route.

Another feature is Know your Station, where passengers to view the complete details of each station in the DMRC network. The various details shown include station location on the map, station details, gate details, lift or escalator availability with location, key nearby places and station facilities.

One more feature is Advanced Station Facilities Search, with this the DMRC website has been provided with an Advanced Facility Search feature on the homepage from which the passengers can do a quick search on the basis of either facility type or metro line or a specific keyword.

Tour Guide, Realtime First, and Last Train Time Calculator, Next Station Alert, Nearest Stations, Know your Line are some more important features, which are available on the newly launched website and mobile app.

