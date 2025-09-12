Delhi May Lower Legal Drinking Age For Beer: Check State-Wise Rules

The Delhi government is considering lowering the legal age of drinking beer from 25 to 21, sources said. The proposal was discussed during a high-level review of Delhi's liquor policy this week, sources added.

Here's a look at the other states:

States With Drinking Age Of 18 Years

Himachal Pradesh

Karnataka

Mizoram

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Puducherry

States With Drinking Age Of 21 Years

Andhra Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Chhattisgarh

Goa

Jharkhand

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Tripura

West Bengal

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Jammu and Kashmir

Ladakh

In these states, penalties for violating the legal age may include fines, imprisonment, or both, depending on the local legislation.

States such as Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu & Kashmir explicitly prescribe fines or jail terms for underage drinking.

States With Drinking Age Of 23 Years

Kerala is the only state under this category. Here, the legal age for alcohol consumption is 23 years under the Abkari Act, 1 of 1077.

States With Drinking Age Of 25 Years

Delhi

Maharashtra

Punjab

Chandigarh

Haryana

States With Total Alcohol Ban

Bihar

Gujarat

Manipur

Nagaland

Lakshadweep

Bihar's Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, imposes imprisonment ranging from ten years to life and fines between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for violations.

Gujarat, Manipur, and Nagaland also enforce fines or jail terms.