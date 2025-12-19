Delhi Government To Install Air Purifiers In 10,000 Classrooms As Pollution Soars

As Delhi continues to choke under dangerous pollution levels, the government announced a major step to protect students: Air purifiers in 10,000 classrooms in government schools. Education Minister Ashish Sood confirmed tenders for the first phase have been floated on Friday, with plans to expand to all government schools in a phased manner.

"Air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms in Phase 1. We will cover all government schools gradually," Sood said.

Children At Risk From Delhi Pollution

Children are among the most vulnerable to toxic air, spending five to six hours daily inside classrooms. Doctors warn prolonged exposure to poor air quality can affect lung development, immunity, concentration and learning outcomes. In recent weeks, schools have had to shift classes online as AQI levels remained in the very poor and severe categories.

Delhi AQI Remains Hazardous

According to CPCB data, Delhi's overall AQI stood at 387 at 6 am on Friday, in the very poor category. Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 442, highest across Delhi, in severe category.

Phase-Wise Rollout For Schools

Minister further said that Delhi has approximately 38,000 classrooms in government and aided schools. The government plans a phased rollout, funded through the environment cess, though exact installation timelines have not been announced.

"This is not about campaigns. We are taking administrative action to actually protect children," Sood added.

Experts Say Purifiers Are A Start, Not A Solution

While air purifiers in classrooms will improve indoor air quality, experts caution they cannot replace wider pollution control measures. Outdoor exposure, school transport, ventilation, and maintenance of purifiers will determine the impact on children's health.

For now, the Delhi government's air purifier plan aims to provide students some relief as the city struggles with winter pollution and rising AQI levels.