Delhi Considers Lowering Legal Age For Drinking Beer From 25 To 21

The Delhi government is considering lowering the legal age of drinking beer from 25 to 21, aiming to align the National Capital with neighbouring states and curb the sale of unregulated alcohol. Sources said the proposal was discussed during a high-level review of Delhi's excise policy this week.

Currently, Delhi's legal drinking age for beer is higher than in nearby NCR cities, like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, where it stands at 21. Officials believe reducing the age limit in the capital could help curb black market sales, which often involve unsafe or illicit liquor. It will also ensure state revenue remains protected.

Revamping Liquor Retail

The government is also exploring changes in sales of liquor in Delhi. A hybrid model combining government-run outlets with private participation is under discussion. At present, only state-run corporations operate liquor vends following the 2022 rollback of a policy that allowed private retailers after allegations of irregularities prompted investigations by agencies, including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

"Violations of the legal drinking age norm invite action under the Delhi Excise Act, 2009," an official said, adding that the aim is to modernise sales while ensuring transparency.

Consultations With Industry Stakeholders

A high-level committee, chaired by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, has begun consulting stakeholders from the liquor industry. The panel is reviewing ways to make premium national and international liquor brands more accessible in Delhi, as shortages currently force residents to shop in neighbouring states.

"The new structure will ensure Delhi does not lose revenue due to price differences with nearby regions," a government official said.

Other Proposed Measures

Officials are also considering zoning rules to limit liquor stores in densely-populated residential areas, while promoting outlets in malls and commercial complexes. Currently, four state-run corporations manage liquor stores across Delhi, each earning a fixed profit margin of Rs 50 on each unit of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor and Rs 100 on foreign liquor While this ensures uniformity, it limits customer choice and the availability of premium brands.