Delhi Man Stops Scooter During Fight On Road, His 11 Kg Silver Gets Stolen

Around 11 kg of silver was allegedly stolen from a man's scooter storage during a brief altercation he had with two men in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near JPC Hospital on Sunday.

In his police complaint, Ramratan Aggarwal (22), a resident of Shahdara, told police that he was headed home on his scooter when his vehicle brushed past the two-wheeler of the accused persons.

The two accused left after a brief argument with Aggarwal, police said.

"However, after reaching home, Aggarwal found that 11 kg of silver which he had kept in the storage compartment of his scooter was missing," a senior police officer said.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered and CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify the accused, he said.

