Man Set Himself On Fire Near Parliament, Raised Slogans Against PM: Report

A man tried to set himself on fire near Parliament building here on Thursday, police said. Raj Kumar Sharma, a resident of Rohini, was raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, sources said.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is stated to be stable as of now, a senior police officer said.

Before being taken to the hospital, he was heard shouting "Desh ko bacha lo (save the country)".

The reason behind him trying to end his life is yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

