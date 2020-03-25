Delhi Man Arrested For Spitting At Woman, Calling Her 'Coronavirus'

The man was arrested after police analysed the footage from CCTV camera in the area (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly calling a woman "coronavirus" after spitting paan on her face in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, police said.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Vohra, a resident of Model Town, they said.

On Sunday, the woman lodged a report alleging that a man slowed down his scooter, spat paan on her face and called her "coronavirus" at a street, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, a case under has been registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage from the area and searched for a white scooter. After identifying the scooter, the accused was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

The vehicle was also recovered from his possession, they added.

Gaurav Vohra works at a cooker manufacturing factory in Delhi's Anand Parbat, the police said.