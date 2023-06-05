Manish Sisodia's Bail Request To Be Heard Today In High Court: 10 Points

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has sought release on a temporary basis on the ground of being the only caretaker of his ailing wife

The Delhi High Court will hear the bail request of Manish Sisodia today

New Delhi: Jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia's request for bail for six weeks will be heard by the Delhi High Court today. Mr Sisodia is an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case. He asked for bail to take care of his ailing wife.

Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story

  1. The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has sought release on a temporary basis on the ground of being the only caretaker of his ailing wife.

  2. Mr Sisodia, who was arrested on March 9, is in judicial custody in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

  3. Justice Dinesh Kumar will give the verdict on the interim bail request by Mr Sisodia.

  4. The verdict was reserved on Saturday after Mr Sisodia's lawyer said while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was being taken home, but his wife's health condition worsened and she had to be hospitalised immediately.

  5. The ED opposed the request for interim bail, saying Mr Sisodia may tamper evidence.

  6. The ED lawyer said Mr Sisodia's wife has been suffering from a medical condition for the last 20 years and even earlier requests for bail on identical grounds were withdrawn by the former minister.

  7. The Delhi excise policy was enforced by the AAP government in November 2021. It was scrapped at the end of September last year amid allegations of corruption.

  8. On May 30, the court dismissed Mr Sisodia's bail request in the excise policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying he is an influential person and the allegations against him are very serious in nature.

  9. In the CBI case, the high court has kept the interim bail request pending for July.

  10. The CBI has alleged a liquor lobby and others conspired to grab the liquor licence and Mr Sisodia was deeply involved in it.



