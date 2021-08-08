Delhi Lawyer Alleges Attack In Tripura For Reporting Cattle Transport

The lawyer said she informed police after spotting two trucks overloaded with cattle. (Representational)

A woman lawyer from Delhi has alleged in a police complaint that a mob attacked her in Tripura's Sepahijala district after she informed police about the transport of cattle in two trucks.

Shreya Aggarwal, who works in the field of cruelty to animals, has alleged that the mob vandalised her vehicle yesterday in front of policemen near Routhkhala, a village close to the India-Bangladesh border. She has said she managed to flee from the area. Police have said they are investigating the matter.

"A complaint has been lodged at Bishalagarh police station in connection with the incident under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, assault, criminal intimidation, negligent behaviour which can lead to the spread of infectious disease (Covid-19), outraging the modesty of a woman," Ms Agarwal told reporters.

The lawyer, who came to Tripura in connection with a case, alleged that on her way to the High Court, she spotted the two trucks overloaded with cattle.

Ms Agarwal said she went to the Bishalgarh police station and asked the police to accompany her to Routhkhola village where the vehicles were parked and the cattle were unloaded.

She alleged that when they reached the spot, around 100 people gheraoed her vehicle and verbally abused her and her associates in front of the police.

Her car was also vandalised, but she somehow managed to run away from the spot, Ms Agarwal said.