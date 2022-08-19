Delhi Janmashtami Celebrations: Restrictions, Diversions - Details Here

Delhi Janmashtami celebration: Restrictions are in place around Laxmi Narain Mandir on Mandir Marg (File)

Adequate security arrangements have been made in and around major temples in the national capital for Janmashtami celebrations, officials said on Friday. The police have also issued a traffic advisory for New Delhi district.

Restrictions are in place around Laxmi Narain Mandir on Mandir Marg since 2 pm. No vehicle will be allowed from roundabout Taikatora Stadium towards Mandir Marg up to Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg T-Point and vice-versa, the advisory stated.

Similarly, vehicle movement has been blocked from roundabout Shankar Road to Mandir Marg, it said.

Buses are being diverted from Panchkuian Road Mandir Marg T-Point towards Mandir Marg, round about Gol Post Office and Kali Bari Marg -- Bhai Veer Singh Marg towards Kali Bari Marg, it said.

According to police, adequate traffic police personnel have been deployed to guide commuters about functional routes.

Buses arriving from Shivaji Stadium and going towards Mandir Marg will be diverted towards Panchkuian Road or towards roundabout Gol Post Office, it said.

Traffic has also been diverted on routes where Mandir Samitis are scheduled to take out Janmashtami Shobha Yatras comprising rath, bands and tempos in various parts of New Delhi Range. Parking is not being allowed on these yatra routes, the advisory said.

Motorists have been advised to follow the directions given by traffic policemen to avoid inconvenience, it said.

