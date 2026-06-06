Delhi Infra Body Extends Booking Deadline For Karkardooma Housing Scheme

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the booking period for its premium housing project, "DDA Towering Heights at East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026", giving prospective buyers more time to apply for flats under the First Come First Serve (FCFS) category.

The scheme, launched on January 3, 2026, offers 741 two-bedroom (2-BHK) flats for individual buyers and an additional 107 flats reserved for bulk allotment to government institutions.

Why Is The Scheme Generating Buzz?

The project has attracted attention primarily because of its pricing. Several 2-BHK flats are priced between Rs 1.85 crore and Rs 2.10 crore, while some larger units are priced even higher. Despite the premium pricing, buyers are showing interest due to the project's location, connectivity and DDA's ownership credentials.

Located at East Delhi Hub in Karkardooma, the project is positioned as a high-rise residential development in a well-connected part of the capital.

Key Features Of The Scheme

Total flats for individual buyers: 741

Flat type: 2-BHK units

Mode of allotment: First Come First Serve (FCFS)

Registration fee: Rs 2,500 (one-time)

Booking amount: Rs 4 lakh

Possession expected: July 2026

Construction status: More than 90 per cent complete

Payment Structure

According to DDA, successful applicants will initially pay 75% of the flat cost, while the remaining 25 per cent will be payable once construction is completed and possession is offered.

Buyers should note that maintenance charges, GST, conversion charges and water connection charges will be additional and are not included in the tentative disposal price.

Who Can Apply?

Any eligible individual buyer can apply through DDA's Awaas Portal. There is no restriction on the number of flats that an applicant can book under the retail category, subject to the scheme's terms and conditions.

Booking Deadline Extended

The scheme was originally scheduled to close on March 31, 2026. DDA first extended the booking deadline till May 31 and has now further extended it till June 30, 2026, citing the need to provide additional opportunities to individual buyers and government agencies.

Prospective buyers can complete registration and booking through DDA's online housing portal before the revised deadline.