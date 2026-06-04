One Jump Saved His Life: Ludhiana Man's Fight For Survival After Delhi Fire

A narrow escape for one family, a devastating loss for another. The Delhi hotel fire has left behind stories of survival and heartbreak that are still unfolding.

As the deadly hotel fire, which claimed the lives of atleast 21 people, continues to reveal its human cost, families from across the country are struggling to come to terms with a loss that has changed their lives forever.

At Max Hospital in Saket, Sagar waits anxiously beside his injured brother, Vishal, one of the survivors of the blaze who sustained serious injuries while trying to escape.

Vishal had travelled to Delhi about eight days ago from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab for treatment of a back injury. He was undergoing physiotherapy at Max Hospital and was staying at the hotel where the fire broke out.

Speaking to NDTV, Sagar said his brother was forced to jump from the building after the fire spread rapidly.

"My brother had been staying at the hotel for the last eight to ten days while receiving treatment at Max Hospital. During the fire, he broke a window and jumped from an upper floor to save himself. He suffered multiple injuries. His spine is fractured, he has stitches on his hands, and he is currently undergoing treatment," Sagar said.

The family rushed to Delhi from Ludhiana as soon as they learned about the incident.

Doctors have estimated Vishal's treatment expenses at around Rs 92,000 so far. However, the family says their focus remains firmly on his recovery.

Vishal's brother-in-law, Vijay Kumar, said, "We are grateful that he survived. The hospital bill can be paid. We are middle-class people, money comes and goes. What matters most is that he is alive."

While Vishal's family is counting its blessings, another family has suffered an unimaginable loss.

Eighty-year-old Radheshyam Agarwal had been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket for treatment related to a lung ailment. To care for him, eight members of his family had checked into the hotel in Malviya Nagar.

According to relatives, family members, including his son Vivek Agarwal, daughter-in-law, children and others, had travelled from Gurugram and were staying at the hotel to remain close to him during his treatment.

The fire, however, turned their lives upside down.

All the family members staying at the hotel died in the blaze, leaving Radheshyam Agarwal hospitalised while mourning the loss of nearly his entire immediate family. Vivek Agarwal, a resident of Sector 46 in Gurugram, was among those who died.

The incident underscores the devastating human toll of the fire, which affected families who had come to Delhi seeking medical care and support for their loved ones.

The blaze broke out in the around 8:30 am at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, triggering a massive rescue operation. A total of 17 fire tenders were deployed to bring the fire under control and at least 58 people were rescued and rushed to nearby Max Hospital. Several guests were injured while trying to escape, with some jumping from windows and upper floors in panic.

The fire was likely caused due to a short circuit, sources told NDTV on Thursday.