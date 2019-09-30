Delhi High Court Seeks Probe Agency Response On DK Shivakumar's Bail Plea

The court issued notice to ED and asked it to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

All India | | Updated: September 30, 2019 12:49 IST
Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the PMLA by the Enforcement Directorate.


New Delhi: 

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate, approached the high court challenging the trial court's order denying him bail.

The court issued notice to ED and asked it to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14. 



