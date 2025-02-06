High Court Directs Appointment Of Nodal Officer In Harshita Brella Murder Case In UK

The Delhi High Court recently issued directed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), instructing them to appoint a Nodal Officer.

This officer's role will be to liaise with the petitioner and investigation agencies in the UK, ensuring the smooth exchange of information and updates related to the murder of Harshita Brella, an Indian citizen.

The court was addressing a plea filed by the sister of woman found dead. Harshita Brella, who had married Pankaj Lamba, was residing with him in the United Kingdom. Their marriage was marred by matrimonial disputes, prompting Harshita to seek the intervention of UK law enforcement agencies. Consequently, the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit (DAIU) initiated an investigation.

On November 14, 2024, Harshita was found murdered in Northamptonshire, London. The devastating news reached her father in India through the local police, who conveyed a message from Interpol UK via Interpol India. An international manhunt was subsequently launched to apprehend her husband, the prime suspect.

In a recent order, Justice Sachin Datta of the Delhi High Court reiterated the MEA's directive to appoint a Nodal Officer. This officer will collaborate with the petitioner and UK investigative agencies to ensure the seamless sharing of information and updates regarding the case. Additionally, the court ordered that an updated status report on the UK investigation be placed on record.

Moreover, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police have been directed to submit a status report on the FIR registered in Delhi. The law enforcement agencies have been urged to take swift action to ascertain the presence of Harshita Brella's husband, the prime suspect, in India.

During the hearing, Advocate Rushab Aggarwal argued that the petition was filed due to concerns that the MEA was not adequately following up with UK authorities to expedite the investigation. The petition also highlighted that an FIR had been registered at PS Palam Village, South-West Delhi, based on the petitioner's father's complaint. Despite knowing the whereabouts of Harshita's husband's family, no substantial action had been taken.

The hearing revealed that the petitioner had obtained reliable information indicating that the Harshita's husband traveled from London (Heathrow to Mumbai) on November 11, 2024, and from Mumbai to Delhi on November 12, 2024. The petitioner fears that the husband, against whom an international manhunt is underway, is currently in Delhi.

The petition, filed through Advocate Riddhima Aggarwal, led the court to issue notices to all respondents and schedule the next hearing for March 24. The court also ordered that a copy of its directive be provided to the UK investigative agencies through the UK High Commission in India.

