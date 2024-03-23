'Delhi Has No Sympathy For You': BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Ups Attack On Arvind Kejriwal

"You entered the same house where bundles of money were being brought in," he said (File)

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticised Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, hours after she read out her jailed husband's address to AAP workers and the people of Delhi.

Coming down heavily on Mr Kejriwal's wife, the BJP leader said, "Where were you when he swore on your kids to never ally with other parties and broke that promise? Where were you when he promised he would not take a bungalow and government vehicles and eventually make a palace for himself? You entered the same house where bundles of money were being brought in. People of Delhi have no sympathy with you or Arvind Kejriwal now."

Exuding confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led BJP government will form the government this year, Mr Tiwari said that the people of Delhi will vote for Narendra Modi and make him the Prime Minister again.

"Very soon, the people of Delhi will vote for Narendra Modi and make him the Prime Minister. And in 2025, the BJP will come to power in the national capital with its double-engine government," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP President of Delhi Virendra Sachdeva slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for claiming that Kejriwal will run the government from jail and said that from jail, you can run a gang, not the government.

"We have begun a fight against corruption, and one of the results is Arvind Kejriwal, who is now in ED's custody. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took a bribe worth Rs 100 crore, let's talk about that. Those who have committed corruption should be accountable. From jail, you can run a gang, not the government," Mr Sachdeva said.

Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal read out on Saturday a message by her husband, who is in custody of the Enforcement Directorate, in which he said that no prison can keep him inside and he will come out "very soon" and fulfil his promises.

"Your son and brother Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message from the jail," Sunita Kejriwal said citing her husband.

"My dear countrymen I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me," Kejriwal said in a statement read out on video by his wife.

The Delhi Chief Minister also urged Aam Aadmi Party's workers to not hate BJP members because of his arrest.

"I also appeal to all the workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that work for social welfare and public welfare should not stop with me going to jail. Don't hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon," he said as cited by Sunita Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal said that no prison can keep him inside and he would come out soon and fulfil his promise.

"There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them. Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. Main jald bahar aaounga (I will come out soon) and keep my promise," Sunita Kejriwal said while reading out the message by the Delhi Chief Minister.

The Delhi Chief Minister was on Friday remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

The arrest by the central agency has drawn severe criticism for the BJP-led centre from the opposition leaders.

Mr Kejriwal's arrest came days after the ED arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao K Kavitha, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. Kavitha is in ED custody till March 23.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

