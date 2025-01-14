Arvind Kejriwal's "Gold Chain" Charge, BJP's Liquor Case Counter

Amid political attacks and counter-attacks in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of hatching a plan to distribute gold chains to lure voters. Mr Kejriwal has alleged that the BJP leadership had sent the chains to be distributed, but local BJP leaders are pocketing them.

The former Chief Minister has asked Delhi voters to take those chains if they want but urged them not to sell their votes because the election results would determine their and their family's future.

In a post on X, Mr Kejriwal referred to the BJP as a "slangs party", doubling down on his charge that the BJP had no agenda for Delhi, but was only bent on abusing the AAP leader.

गाली गलौज पार्टी वाले खुलेआम कह रहे हैं - “अरे, हम तो पैसे फेंक कर दिल्ली की जनता को ख़रीद लेंगे।” …..



दिल्ली वालों, इनको बता दो कि दिल्ली वाले बिकाऊ नहीं हैं। https://t.co/mA01kiPH6g — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 14, 2025

"Now they have sent their leaders gold chains to distribute among voters. But they are not distributing them. Those going to their offices and creating an issue are being given the chains to silence them. If you want the chain too, go and get it from their offices," he said.

"But don't sell your vote. Your vote is precious. Your vote decides your, your children's and the country's future. Don't vote for those who are offering money and chains. Vote for anyone except those buying votes," he said.

Responding to the AAP leader's allegations, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told the media, "Today we heard Kejriwal and the conclusion I have reached is that he has lost mental stability. He is frequently abusing Delhi. Why does this situation arise? It's because when you don't do any work," he said.

Mr Tiwari said Mr Kejriwal is a "sellout". "You are a sellout who gets sold to liquor traders. Delhi people are sellouts."

The national capital is headed for a three-cornered contest between the ruling AAP, the Opposition BJP and the Congress in the February 5 election. The AAP and the Congress, which contested the general election as allies months back, are now trading caustic barbs for the capital contest.

Amid the bitter campaign, the BJP and the AAP have brought a slew of allegations against each other. The two parties have accused each other of attempts to tamper with voter lists to win the polls.

The AAP is pushing hard for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is all out to turn the tables. In the last Assembly polls in 2020, the AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly. The BJP won eight.