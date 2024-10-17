Delhi Gym Owner Murder: Main Shooter Arrested After Police Encounter

The gym owner, identified as Nadir Shah, was shot dead in public on September 12.

Delhi police's special cell in a joint operation with Mathura Police arrested another shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang on Thursday in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old gym owner, officials said.

The gym owner, identified as Nadir Shah, was shot dead in full public view in South Delhi on September 12.

According to the Delhi police, the accused Yogesh was the main shooter in the murder of gym operator Nadir Shah on 12 September in Greater Kailash, Delhi.

"Accused Yogesh was shot in the leg before he was arrested. The encounter took place on Mathura Highway," the police said.

Earlier on October 13, Delhi Police arrested another accused in connection with the case. The accused, identified as Madhur alias Ayaan, a resident of Kabir Nagar, was caught after being injured during police encounter that took place on Narela to Bawana road.

A pistol, 8 live cartridges and one motorcycle from the spot was also recovered from his possession. The accused belongs to "Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba Gang", police had said.

Delhi Special Police Cell and the Meerut Special Task Force (STF) had in a joint operation on September 19 arrested two sharp henchmen of the Hashim Baba gang in connection with the killing of gym owner.

As per the Delhi Special Police Cell, the suspects, identified as Anas Khan (18) and Asad Ameen (21) were shot in the leg during the encounter with the police.

On Septemebr 14, Delhi Police arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the murder of gym owner, Nadir Shah.

The Special Cell team had already arrested four suspects, identified as Nitlesh Tiwari, Vishal Verma, Akash Yadav, and Naveen Balayan. The fifth suspect has been identified as Sajid.

The police presented all of them in court, where they were remanded in police custody for 10 days.

A CCTV camera captured the chilling moment when a shooter opened fire on a busy road in the upscale Greater Kailash-1 colony.