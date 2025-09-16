Delhi Govt All Set To Roll Out Development Projects On PM Modi's Birthday

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led Delhi government is all set to launch various development projects and welfare initiatives commencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch 15 development initiatives, including hospital blocks, 101 Arogya Mandir, 150 dialysis centres, 75 drones for policing, foundation stone laying of two waste to energy plants among others, in an event to be held at Thyagraj stadium at 1 pm on Wednesday, officials said.

The celebrations marking PM Modi's birthday will begin with a blood donation camp and 'Sewa Sankalp Walk' at Kartavya Path, at 7 am, while an exhibition on Centre's development initiatives in the national capital will also be unveiled, officials said.

The BJP government in Delhi will launch 75 development projects and welfare initiatives during 15 days of "Sewa Pakhwada", from September 19 to October 2, marking PM Modi's 75th birthday this year.

A programme 'Mera Desh Pahle-The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi', a musical saga conceptualised and presented by Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir, will be held at IGI stadium, on Thursday evening.

During the Sewa Pakhwada, projects worth Rs 3,000 crore by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Public Works Department (PWD) will be launched on various dates.

According to the officials, the long-awaited Delhi Drainage Master Plan, providing a comprehensive roadmap to tackle waterlogging and flooding across the capital and ensuring long-term resilience against extreme weather, will also be launched.

The Delhi government will also launch multiple projects, including multilevel car parkings at GK and Punjabi Bagh, the long-awaited foot overbridge for Rajputana Rifles and the Nand Nagari flyover.

Among the most awaited projects is the foundation stone laying for a foot overbridge near the Rajputana Rifles regiment base in Delhi Cantt, bringing long-overdue relief to hundreds of soldiers and their families who were forced to pass through a filthy underpass for local commute in the area.

Sanitation and water treatment projects, including 564 MLD Okhla STP, Keshopur Ph-II & III STPs, and the rehabilitation of Kondli WWTP (Phases I, III) under the Yamuna Action Plan-III, will be unveiled. Additionally, the Ring Road/Yamuna Swachhata Abhiyan will be launched during the fortnight.

Educational and healthcare initiatives will also take centre stage with the inauguration of CM Shri Schools, a new MC Primary School at Prem Nagar, and a new block at Karampura Centre of BR Ambedkar University.

A new fire station at Narela and the foundation of a Rs 65 crore grid station near Mandoli Jail, set to benefit 38,000 residents, will also be unveiled.

