Delhi Food Body Finds Lizard At Reliance Retail, Cockroaches At Zepto Store

A lizard in one facility. Cockroaches and spider webs in another. And expired yoghurt, brownies and ghee on the shelves of a third. Delhi's food safety inspectors found all this at warehouses and dark stores linked to major grocery delivery and retail companies, in checks carried out ahead of the festive season.

The inspections covered facilities operated by Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Blinkit, Zomato Hyperpure and Reliance Retail. Officials found hygiene violations, improper food storage and lapses in maintaining the prescribed temperatures, the Delhi government said on Saturday.

At Swiggy Instamart's Uttam Nagar facility, inspectors found expired frozen green peas, Greek yoghurt, eggless chocolate-chip brownies and cow ghee. Some packets of sprouts, fruits and vegetables did not carry expiry dates.

Zepto's Jheel Khureja facility had cockroaches and spider webs, along with dirty and rusted storage racks. Some food products were placed on top of spoiled items, and others were kept directly on the floor. Inspectors also flagged lapses in maintaining cold-storage temperatures.

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At Reliance Retail's premises in Wazirpur Industrial Area, inspectors found flies, mosquitoes, spider webs and a lizard. The cleaning schedule and the related checklist were also missing.

Expired Diet Coke and Nestle Shikanji products were found at Zomato Hyperpure's facility in Ghevra, where officials also reported unhygienic conditions.

At Blinkit's facilities on Asaf Ali Road and in Daryaganj, officials found dirty crates, dust in storage areas and inadequate arrangements for rat traps. At its Rohini facility, food products were not properly separated, which could lead to cross-contamination.

According to the Food Safety Department, food samples were collected during the inspections. Improvement notices were issued to the establishments where violations were detected.

The checks also covered desi ghee sold in markets across the capital. Of the 59 samples tested, 19 were declared unsafe for human consumption, and four others were found substandard.

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The government named Haryana Lite, Haryana Supreme, Haryana Dairy, Haryana Pure, Kartar, Prabhas, Madhu Sangam and Anand Gold among the brands whose samples were declared unsafe.

Samples of Nova, Govardhan Pure Cow Ghee and Pratap Desi Ghee were classified as substandard.

Officials said orders had been issued to shut down establishments selling unsafe ghee and to suspend their licences.

The findings come amid intensified food safety checks ahead of Diwali, when demand for sweets and dairy products typically rises.

In September, Delhi's Food Safety Department destroyed more than 4,100 kg of suspected adulterated khoya and paneer during a similar drive. At Mori Gate's Khoya Mandi, 22 of 30 khoya samples were found unsafe for human consumption.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to step up inspections of food markets, warehouses and online grocery supply facilities.