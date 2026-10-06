Video Shows Utensils Being Washed On Bathroom Floor At Chhattisgarh Sweet Shop, Triggers Probe

A video from New Delhi Sweets in Korba, Chhattisgarh, has raised concerns over hygiene after employees were seen washing large cooking utensils on a bathroom floor. The video, reportedly recorded by a customer at the outlet, shows a staff member sitting on the bathroom floor and cleaning a pressure cooker and other utensils. The footage soon spread on social media, prompting questions about food safety and sanitation at the establishment.

When confronted by the customer, the employee said the utensils were being washed in the bathroom because of an emergency caused by a disruption in the water supply. The situation had reportedly continued for two to three days.

The explanation, however, did little to ease concerns over the practice. He asked, "Will you wash your own utensils in the bathroom at home as well?"

Watch the video here:

Following the video's circulation, the food safety department took cognisance of the matter and inspected the premises on Monday. The establishment has been issued a notice and directed to rectify the washing area and make the necessary improvements within two to three days. Officials warned that failure to comply could result in the suspension of the outlet's food licence.

The incident has sparked a wider discussion on sanitation standards at eateries, particularly when utensils used for food preparation or serving are cleaned in areas not meant for such purposes. One user wrote, "Never eat anywhere where you can't see the kitchen with your own eyes."

Another said, "Where is the usual wash station then? Why is not in the kitchen?These unscrupulous people should not be spared."

A third user commented, "A customer eating sweets expects not only taste but also cleanliness and trust; if the eating utensils themselves are being washed in the bathroom, it raises serious questions about hygiene and food safety. Sweets should have sweetness, not the filth of the bathroom. The local administration should take appropriate action against such restaurants."