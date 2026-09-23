Delhi Food Authority Destroys 4,100 kg Unsafe Paneer, Khoya Amid Festive Season

The Delhi Food Safety Department has destroyed more than 4,100 kg of suspected adulterated khoya and paneer during enforcement action over the past month. The checks are part of a festive-season food safety drive targeting milk-based products, including khoya, paneer, chhena and ghee.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to conduct regular market inspections and take action against businesses where laboratory tests establish food safety violations.

Unsafe Khoya, Paneer, Chhena In Delhi

30 khoya samples were collected from Delhi's Mori Gate Khoya Mandi in Kashmere Gate, of which 22 failed the prescribed food safety standards and were found unsafe for human consumption.

Laboratory test reports were received for 19 paneer and chhena samples. Of these, 12 failed the prescribed standards, while only seven passed.

The department has also conducted online inspections of food businesses as part of the drive.

Inspections Continue In Different Parts Of Delhi

On September 23, fresh inspections and enforcement action were carried out at Khari Baoli, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Jheel in East Delhi and Janakpuri Mandi in West Delhi. Inspections have also been carried out at Bagh Diwar, Sanjay Market, Mochi Market in Shahdara, and Ghazipur.

Food samples are being collected from markets and sent for testing, with suspected unsafe products being removed from circulation during enforcement action.

Prosecution proceedings have been initiated against food business operators whose products were found to violate prescribed standards. The proceedings are being undertaken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The Food Safety Department plans to continue inspections, sampling and enforcement activities throughout the festive season.