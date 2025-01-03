How To Drive Safely In Dense Fog, Smog: Here Are 5 Driving Tips

Dense fog engulfed Delhi as cold waves gripped the national capital on Friday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Friday. The air quality in the national capital has deteriorated from 'poor' to 'very poor'.

The annual fog and smog season, worsened this year by rising pollution levels, has returned, causing several accidents across the country. Here are five essential tips to ensure your safety on the road:

Drive Slowly: Reduced visibility means slower reaction and braking times. Driving at lower speeds gives you more time to respond to sudden obstacles or accidents ahead. Keep a safe distance from other vehicles on the road to avoid collisions. Use Low-Beam Headlights and Fog Lamps: Always use low-beam headlights in foggy conditions. High beams reflect off the fog, further reducing visibility. If your vehicle is equipped with fog lamps, switch them on. Rear fog lamps can help warn vehicles behind you of your presence. Avoid Hazard Lights While Driving: Hazard lights should only be used when your vehicle is stationary. Driving with hazard lights on confuses other drivers and increases the risk of accidents. Park Safely if Visibility Drops: If visibility becomes critically low, pull over to a safe location off the road. Use parking and hazard lights to signal that your vehicle is stationary. Rely on Lane Markers: When visibility is extremely limited and stopping isn't an option, follow lane markers to stay focused. On single-lane roads, keep to the left to maintain distance from oncoming traffic.



