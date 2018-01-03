Delhi Fog: 21 Trains Cancelled And 59 Trains, 8 Flights Delayed

Flights at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport have also been equally affected with 8 flights being delayed.
The government had yesterday said that it is monitoring the situation and is trying to bring some improvement in the system after flight services went for a toss due to heavy fog in the last few days. Yesterday 40 domestic and 26 international flights were delayed.
Significantly, both private airport operator and airlines had claimed full preparedness to carry out flight operations on their parts ahead of the fog season.
Comments