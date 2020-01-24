Delhi Election 2020: AAP Jabs BJP's Kapil Mishra Over 'India vs Pakistan' Remark

Kapil Mishra, who was close to Arvind Kejriwal, left AAP and joined BJP after a bitter quarrel

Taking a dig at BJP leader Kapil Mishra for his tweet about a "contest between India and Pakistan" on February 8, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh on Thursday asked if the BJP's Model Town candidate had joined the BCCI.

Kapil Mishra, a former AAP MLA, tweeted: "On February 8, there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the roads in Delhi."

He also tweeted that the Congress and AAP had created "small Pakistans" like Shaheen Bagh in the country.

"Has Mishra joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India?" asked Sanjay Singh when asked for comments on Kapil Mishra's tweets.

Mr Mishra, who was close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and in the inner circle of AAP, had a bitter parting with both after he publicly accused Mr Kejriwal of corruption.

Even before his official exit from AAP, his attacks became more and more vitriolic against Mr Kejriwal, a man he previously doted on. Without any formal announcement, the 39-year-old even campaigned for BJP candidates in last year's national election. He joined the BJP in August.

Last week, the BJP named him as the candidate from Model Town in north Delhi, pitting him against his former colleague and two-time AAP legislator Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

Aam Aadmi Party complained to the Chief Election Officer and said Mr Mishra's nomination should be cancelled. The party said the rules made it mandatory for those who used government accommodation to furnish no-dues certificate about water, electricity and telephone expenses, but Mr Mishra had not even mentioned it in his papers.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8.

The results of the Delhi election will be announced on February 11. AAP, which won 67 of Delhi's 70 seats in the previous election, leaving only three for the BJP, hopes to repeat its successful run in the capital. The BJP, however, says Arvind Kejriwal's party will face anti-incumbency for not performing in the past five years.

(Inputs from IANS)

