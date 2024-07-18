Delhi Court Refers BRS leader K Kavitha To AIIMS For Medical Check-Up

K Kavitha was arrested in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 15 (File)

A Delhi court on Thursday referred BRS leader K Kavitha, lodged in Tihar jail in two cases related to the alleged excise scam, to AIIMS for a medical check-up.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after she developed some gynaecological problem and high fever on Tuesday. After staying in the hospital for two hours, she was sent back to jail, an official said.

"Kavitha was taken to DDU Hospital after she developed some gynaecological problem and high fever around 4.30 pm. She was kept under observation and underwent some tests," an official said.

Sources said the BRS leader often has gynaecological issues in prison and a team of jail doctors looks after her.

The court passed the order after Kavitha claimed her health monitoring tools were not working properly and there were discrepancies in the result.

Kavitha was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of her judicial custody when she made the submission and sought examination at a private hospital.

The judge ordered her examination at AIIMS, Delhi and asked the hospital to file a report on her medical condition.

The judge, meanwhile, extended her judicial custody till July 22.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 15 from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad. On April 11, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested her from Tihar jail in a corruption case linked to the alleged scam.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had denied her bail in the money laundering and corruption cases linked to the alleged liquor scam.

