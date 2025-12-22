K Kavitha Says Will Not Return To BRS, To Float Party To Fight 2029 Polls

Former MP and BRS leader K Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), has announced that her organisation Telangana Jagruthi will be turned into a political party before the 2029 Assembly elections.

''In the upcoming Assembly elections, Jagriti will be in fray. Whether the party's name will remain exactly the same right now, we can't stay but in 2029 we will definitely contest,'' Kavitha said.

In September, K Kavitha was expelled from the BRS by her father for alleged anti-party activities.

Speaking during her visit to Jogulamba Gadwal district, Kavitha said the new party will focus on people's participation and protecting Telangana's culture.

Referring to her "Mana Ooru - Mana MP" programme, Kavitha said she has a strong connection with people on the ground. However, she claimed that internal politics within the BRS led to her defeat in the 2019 elections.

In an emotional statement, Kavitha said she was made an MLC against her will and that the experience caused her personal pain. She made it clear that she will not return to the BRS, the party founded by her father.

Looking ahead to the 2029 Assembly elections, Kavitha said she wants to create her own political space, which could bring a new change to Telangana politics after KCR.

Earlier this year, Kavitha officially distanced herself from the BRS.

Though she did not name anyone, her comments were seen as aimed at senior leaders within the party, including her brother KT Rama Rao (KTR) and others. She alleged that a small group worked against her political growth.

Kavitha also spoke about differences within the family and said her political thinking no longer matches the way the BRS is being run. She clearly stated that she will not return to the party under any circumstances.