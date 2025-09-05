"Never Ending Web-Series": BJP's NV Subhash On K Kavitha's Suspension From BRS

BJP leader NV Subhash has said that the suspension of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha from the party is a "never-ending web series", calling it a drama aimed at protecting her father, former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the Kaleshwaram project.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader on Thursday said, "This is a never-ending web series... In order to save her father from the CBI inquiry in the Kaleshwaram project, Congress and the BRS party are doing drama by expelling MLC K Kavitha."

Subhash further said that this issue is a "family feud over property". "Her family disowned her as soon as she was jailed regarding the excise policy," he added.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy scam.

"This episode will go on for another 2-3 months to divert people's attention because there's a lot of dispute within the family members," Subhash further added.

Meanwhile, on September 1, BRS MLC K Kavitha, while reacting to the Telangana government's decision to order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, alleged that any taint on KCR's image regarding the Kaleshwaram issue is due to BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of conspiring against her and KCR.

Kavitha was suspended from the party after her remarks against Harish Rao and Santosh Rao.

On the NDA-observed Bihar Bandh on Thursday over the derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in the state, NV Subhash demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders.

He said, "Mother is mother for everyone. The Congress party have been so frustrated... whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he talks about the constitution being in danger, belittles Indian democracy, and now they (Congress) have gone for PM Modi's mother, who has nothing to do with politics."

The BJP leader stated that PM Modi's mother is an ordinary citizen of the country and has never been seen in the public domain or involved in public issues. "What business do you have to talk about PM Modi's mother? This is a very personal issue," he added.

"While Rahul Gandhi's mother is a foreigner who has ruined the aspirations of the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh... We demand an immediate apology from Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders... Bihar Bandh is a befitting response to Congress," Subhash further added.

Earlier in the day, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) observed a five-hour Bihar Bandh in protest of the remarks, with workers protesting in Patna. The bandh was a show of solidarity with PM Modi and a strong message against the opposition's alleged disrespect.

The controversy comes ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, expected to be held in October or November. The elections are likely to be a crucial test for both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan alliance, with each side vying for power and seeking to win over voters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)