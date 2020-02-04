Delhi Court Extends Sharjeel Imam's Police Custody By 3 Days

Sharjeel Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amidst high security.

New Delhi:

A court on Monday extended the police custody of Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, by three days, his lawyer said.

Sharjeel Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amidst high security, said advocate Mishika Singh, appearing for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar in the matter.

Mr Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh.

He was brought to Delhi the next day.

The court had earlier sent Imam to a five-day police custody.

