Delhi Cops In Jaipur To Arrest Rajasthan Minister's Son Over Rape Case

A Delhi Police team comprising 15 officials arrived in Jaipur this morning to arrest Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi's son Rohit, who is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the minister's son raped her on several occasions between January 8 last year and April 17 this year, and also promised to marry her.

The woman said she developed a friendship with Rohit Joshi on Facebook last year and they have been in contact since then.

During their first meeting, she alleged, he spiked her drink and when she woke up the next morning, he showed her naked photographs and videos which worried her, reads the FIR.

Mentioning another meeting, she alleged that Rohit Joshi had also once met her in Delhi and forced himself upon her. "Rohit made me stay at a hotel where he got our names registered as husband and wife. He then promised to marry me...but then he got drunk and abused me...He would beat me up and make obscene videos of me. He would threaten to upload them and make them viral," the woman alleged.

She further stated that on August 11, 2021, she found out that she was pregnant with his baby and alleged that he forced her to take a pill but she didn't.