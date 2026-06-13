Delhi Cop Rammed By Speeding Scooter, Then Run Over By Mini Truck. Dies

A police constable died in Delhi's Kashmere Gate ISBT area on Saturday after he was first struck by a speeding scooter and then run over by a mini-truck approaching from behind.

Head Constable Anil Kumar was deployed on the Ring Road near ISBT Kashmere Gate. On Saturday, he was stationed on the carriageway leading from Shanti Van towards Chandgi Ram Akhara.

While on duty, a scooter carrying three people collided with him. The impact caused Anil to fall onto the road. Immediately after, the mini-truck approaching from behind ran over him.

Following the accident, he was rushed to Sushrut Trauma Centre in Civil Lines in critical condition. Despite the doctors' best efforts to save him, he was declared dead during treatment.

The individuals on the scooter fled the scene after the incident, while the driver of the mini-truck was caught on the spot. The police are currently searching for the scooter riders who are on the run and are examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras.

Police officials have informed Anil's family about the accident. Anil had been living in a rented house in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, while his family resides in Jatganwara village in the Behror region of Rajasthan's Kotputli district.