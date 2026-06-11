Delhi Cop Assaults Woman In Gurugram, Runs Thar Into Apartment Complex Gate

A Delhi police constable attacked his ex-girlfriend on a road in Gurugram. The assault was caught on a CCTV camera. He was later arrested, and a local court rejected his bail petition.

Ronit Yadav, the accused, also attempted to barge into the house of the victim and threatened her mother and minor sister. He later rammed the society's gate with his Thar SUV.

Viral CCTV videos showed the accused attacking his ex-girlfriend on the road. He was also seen jostling with a man who tried to rescue the woman.

He was reportedly intoxicated during the assault.

The incident took place in Jalvayu Vihar's Sector 56.

Yadav is a native of Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. He was posted at a metro station.

The victim is a BBA student in a prestigious college in Delhi. They dated but had broken up because of the man's behaviour.

According to the woman's complaint, the accused reached the house of the woman between 5 am and 6 am, attempted to enter the house and threatened the victim's family members.

The woman had gone to a function at the time, and her family members informed her about the accused's acts.

The victim said she had also been assaulted in September 2025. She had filed a complaint at the Sector 56 police station, but withdrew it because he allegedly threatened her.

He is currently lodged in Bondsi Jail.