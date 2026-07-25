Chants. Chariots. Centuries Of Faith. The Magic Of Ashadi Ekadashi 2026 In Maharashtra

Once a year, the roads of Maharashtra transform into rivers of white - thousands of pilgrims dressed in traditional dhotis and kurtas, walking for days, voices raised in devotional song, all moving toward one destination: Pandharpur. This is the spirit of Ashadi Ekadashi, one of the most significant days on the Hindu religious calendar, being celebrated today. It is perhaps the most emotionally charged celebration in Maharashtra's cultural life.

What Is Ashadi Ekadashi?

Also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, it is believed that this day marks the beginning of Lord Vishnu's four-month cosmic sleep - a period considered deeply auspicious for prayer, fasting, and reflection. For devotees, it's a day of discipline and devotion: many observe a full-day fast, set up idols at home on an altar, and perform elaborate puja rituals.

In Maharashtra, Ashadi Ekadashi is something far bigger than a household ritual - it's a statewide movement.

The Pandharpur Wari: A Pilgrimage Centuries in the Making

At the heart of Maharashtra's Ashadi Ekadashi celebrations lies the Pandharpur Wari, a pilgrimage tradition believed to be 700-800 years old. The word "Warkari" - Marathi for someone who undertakes the wari - describes the devotees who walk this route to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal (also called Vithoba), worshipped as a form of Lord Vishnu.

The pilgrimage centres on the palkhi, a palanquin carrying the paduka (sacred footwear) of revered saints - most famously Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram.

Setting off from Alandi, the procession winds its way across the state, growing as it goes, and reaches its destination in time for Guru Poornima at Pandharpur. In 2026, the Wari has been underway from July 7 to July 25.

Pilgrims arrive not only from across Maharashtra but from other states too, walking together, singing hymns, and paying tribute to Lord Vitthal.

The Ringan Sohala: Where Devotion Turns Electric

If the Wari is a test of endurance and faith, the Ringan Sohala is its most dramatic expression. During this ritual, thousands of Warkaris form a massive human ring, and a single riderless horse - believed to carry the spirit of the saint - gallops through the centre as the crowd cheers and chants. It's a moment of pure, collective energy, and for many pilgrims, one of the most memorable parts of the entire journey.

Faith, Community, And Music

The Pandharpur Wari isn't simply a religious event - it's a living tradition that weaves together faith, community, music, and centuries of cultural memory.

For travellers curious about Maharashtra's spiritual heartbeat, witnessing even a stretch of this pilgrimage - the rhythmic chanting, the sea of white, the unshakeable devotion on every face - offers a glimpse into a side of the state that no monument or museum can fully capture.