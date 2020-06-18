Delhi Constable Donates Plasma For COVID +ve Inspector After Recovering From Coronavirus

Head Constable Vipin was posted at Seemapuri Circle since June 15 (Representational)

A 42-year-old Delhi Traffic policeman, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, saved the life of a critically-ill colleague by donating his blood plasma, police said on Wednesday.

The donor, Head Constable Vipin was posted at Seemapuri Circle since June 15. He was previously attached to Delhi's Parliament Traffic Circle and had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30 while on field duty, they said.

According to police, he was admitted to ESI hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad and was discharged on May 13 after he recovered from the infection. He then remained in quarantine for 14 days at his home in Vaishali till May 27 and then resumed his duty.

An Inspector with rare O (-)ve blood group, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, needed plasma for his recovery. Head Constable Vipin was informed and he agreed. Even though he was feeling weak, he became a saviour for the critically ill Inspector," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Eastern Range) Anjitha Chepyala said on Monday.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria also praised the Head Constable for voluntarily donating his blood plasma for a COVID-19 patient and issued a certificate of appreciation, police said.