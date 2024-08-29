Delhi Cop Seen Dancing At Colleague's Farewell, Dies Moments Later

Ravi Kumar was posted at Roop Nagar police station in the national capital

A young police officer, who was dancing at a farewell party in Delhi, died after probably suffering a heart attack. Ravi Kumar, the head constable in Delhi police, was enjoying the farewell party of a colleague when he suddenly experienced pain in his chest and collapsed. The incident happened on Wednesday.

Mr Kumar was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him dead. He was posted at Roop Nagar police station in the national capital. A video capturing the final moments of the cop has now emerged which shows him and another man shaking a leg together on a loud Haryanvi song. Moments later, a smiling Ravi is seen stepping aside. He suffered the heart attack after that.

According to a PTI report, Ravi Kumar, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, lived in Model Town area and is survived by his wife and two children. He joined the Delhi Police Force in 2010. Mr Kumar had had an angiography done about 45 days ago.

This is not the first case where people have suffered heart attacks while dancing or perform. ming at an event. In April this year, an 18-year-old girl, who was dancing at her sister's wedding ceremony in UP's Meerut, collapsed and died soon after. A video showed Rimsha trying to match dance steps with her family members to loud music. But, seconds later, she was seen touching her chest and trying to hold the hand of the boy dancing next to her, before collapsing.

A month later, a yoga event in Indore witnessed heart-rending scenes when a retired soldier collapsed on stage, clutching the Indian flag, while delivering an enthusiastic performance on a patriotic song. Assuming that the fall was part of the act, the audience continued to clap for over a minute before one of the organisers realised that something had gone horribly wrong.

In October last year, at least 10 heart attack deaths were reported at garba events across Gujarat in the past 24 hours and the youngest of the victims was just 17 years old.