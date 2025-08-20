Delhi Chief Minister Attacked, Man In Custody: What We Know So Far

A 41-year-old man has been taken into custody after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked at a public hearing at her residence this morning.

10 Points On Attack On Rekha Gupta: Rekha Gupta was at a 'Jansunwai', hearing public grievances, when she was attacked. She holds such public hearings at 7 am every Wednesday at her camp office at Raj Niwas Marg. The attacker has been identified as Rajesh Sakriya, a 41-year-old man from Gujarat's Rajkot, according to preliminary information. Some accounts claimed he went to meet Ms Gupta to seek help for the release of a jailed relative. He reached the Chief Minister's office at 8 am. Sakriya approached Ms Gupta with some papers and suddenly attacked her, according to eyewitness accounts. He was immediately caught by the security personnel present at the spot and taken to the Civil Lines Police Station. The Chief Minister was taken for a medical check-up after the incident. A minister said Ms Gupta suffered injury in her hand and head, and that a medico-legal case is being filed. Delhi Police has contacted the accused's family. His mother, Bhanuben, told them that her son is an animal lover and was upset over the Supreme Court order to move all stray dogs to shelters in Delhi-NCR, according to sources. The BJP has alleged a political conspiracy behind the attack and claimed that her rivals cannot tolerate her work on the ground. Delhi cops are in touch with their Gujarat counterparts and verifying his details, sources said. The police have formed an internal committee to probe the attack; Commissioner SBK Singh will supervise the probe, they added.

