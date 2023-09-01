'No Conflict': Arvind Kejriwal On Reports Of Infighting In INDIA Alliance

Arvind Kejriwal said some big forces will try to break the INDIA alliance.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that there is no conflict among the parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance.

"This is an alliance not just of 28 parties, but of 140 crore people. I have been noticing that there are forceful projections of infighting which is not there. I have attended all the three meetings of the alliance. I am saying with full responsibility that all meetings have been held in a very cordial atmosphere. There is no conflict," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Mr Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, said that no one here has come to get a post but to take India on the path of development.

"Some big forces will try to break the INDIA alliance. Today, no one here has come to get a post but to take India on the path of development. I am sure INDIA will come together which will become the cause of this government's end," he said.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Mr Kejriwal said that this is the most corrupt and arrogant government in the history of independent India.

"The Modi government is the most corrupt and arrogant government in the history of independent India," he added.

Earlier in the day, the constituent parties in the INDIA alliance decided to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together "as far as possible", said the alliance's resolution taken during its third strategic meeting being held in Mumbai.

The third formal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA began on Friday with the aim of coming up with an action plan for the next Lok Sabha Polls.

The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17 and July 18.

