CCTV Shows Terror Suspect Umar Mohammad Near Mosque Before Red Fort Blast

Dr Umar Mohammad, who was behind the wheels of the white Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, visited a mosque before carrying out the explosion.

CCTV footage dated 10 November, the day of the Delhi blast, shows Umar walking near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Turkman Gate area of Old Delhi. He walks straight, turns his head to the right - that is when the CCTV captures his face - and then walks ahead.

Umar Mohammad, alias Umar Un Nabi, is believed to have visited the mosque before carrying out the explosion.

🔴#BREAKING | New CCTV footage accessed by NDTV shows terror suspect Umar Mohammad near mosque before blast near Red Fort#DelhiBlast pic.twitter.com/2NRZjRSpar — NDTV (@ndtv) November 13, 2025

A massive blast rocked Delhi on Monday evening when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car exploded at 6:52 pm near the Red Fort, killing nine people and injuring nearly a dozen others. Visuals from the ground showed damaged vehicles and mangled bodies.

NDTV has accessed several CCTV clips related to the Delhi blast. According to one of the CCTV videos, Umar was at the Sunehri Masjid parking lot near the Red Fort for over three hours. He entered at 3:19 pm and exited at 6:28 pm. The investigation has revealed that during this time, he did not step out of his car at all and did not leave the vehicle unattended.

Umar travelled across Delhi before the blast on Monday evening, sources suggest, with CCTV cameras spotting him in dozens of places. The police have stitched the visuals to map the route the bomber had taken on the day of the 10/11 blast.

After leaving Faridabad following the arrest of his close aides - Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Adeel Rather - he first reached Firozpur Jhirka via Mewat in Haryana. Umar then took the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and spent the night at a dhaba and slept in the car. The next morning, on November 10, he returned to Delhi.

CCTV cameras spotted him crossing the Badarpur toll at 8:13 am on Monday.

In Delhi, Umar was first spotted in the East district. He then travelled to the Ring Road in the Central district and then to the North district. He stopped in Ashok Vihar in the North West district, supposedly for a meal. Sources suggest he then visited a mosque in the Central district. Dr Umar reached the Red Fort parking in the North District at 3:19 pm.

The blast occurred at 6:52 pm near the Red Fort metro station gate number 1.