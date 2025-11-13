Delhi Blast Probe Reaches Madhya Pradesh, Home Of Al-Falah Founder

The probe into the November 10 Delhi blast and Faridabad terror module has now taken a dramatic turn reaching the communally sensitive Mhow town in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

Investigators from Delhi Police's special cell, probing the use of ammonium nitrate in the blast near Delhi's Red Fort, are in constant coordination with Madhya Pradesh Police to trace the network of Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, founder-chairman of Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

A senior Madhya Pradesh police officer confirmed to NDTV that Delhi investigators have sought local intelligence inputs on Siddiqui, who originally hails from Kayastha Mohalla in Mhow, a town with a history of communal tension.

Sources told NDTV that a Delhi Police team is expected to reach Mhow to conduct searches at Siddiqui's ancestral multi-storeyed house in Kayastha Mohalla once home to Shahar Qazi Mohammad Hamid Siddiqui, Jawad's father.

Preliminary reports indicate that Siddiqui's brother was accused in multiple investment fraud cases in Mhow around 2000, after allegedly duping dozens of locals both Hindus and Muslims through a bogus high-return scheme.

Following mounting pressure from victims, the family reportedly left Mhow in 2001. "His brother ran a firm that lured residents to invest large sums promising abnormally high returns. When the scam surfaced, small investors started surrounding their house, and the family disappeared," a police source said.

Investigators also found that one of Siddiqui's stepbrothers was accused in a murder case during a religious procession in 2008-09. The accused was arrested and later acquitted after a reported compromise.

Residents recall Jawad as a bright and ambitious student in the 1990s who studied at SGSITS Indore, earning a BTech degree before moving to Delhi to start his education business later becoming the founder of Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

"The matter has just come to light. The investigation is ongoing. We are piecing it together."

The Delhi-Faridabad blast case, in which ammonium nitrate and fuel oil (ANFO) were used, has already triggered a multi-agency investigation involving Delhi Police, NIA, and intelligence agencies.

With the probe now extending to Mhow, investigators are examining Siddiqui's academic, financial, and local connections for any possible link to the terror network behind the explosion.